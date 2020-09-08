Trace notches 3-0 win over CM volleyball

ADAMS TOWNSHIP — The Clinton-Massie volleyball team lost to Miami Trace 16-25, 23-25, 15-25 Tuesday in a non-league match at the Lebanon Road gym.

The Lady Falcons fall to 4-3 on the year.

“They are a solid team that runs a fast-pace offense that had us out of system,” CM coach Stephanie Reveal said.

Reveal said Holly Young had a good defensive match for the Lady Falcons. Young finished with nine points, an ace and 10 digs.

Kennedy Thompson had four points, two kills, 19 set assists and eight digs. Cadin Reveal had 11 kills, four points, an ace, 10 digs and two blocks.

Kinsey Beam had four points, two kills and 12 digs. Courtney Fisher had five digs. Natalee Hillman finished with five kills, an assist and eight digs.

Mackenzie Peters contributed five kills, a dig and two blocks. Breckin Harner had three points, two kills and an ace.