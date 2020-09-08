Blancheser CC at Jim Neu Invitational

MT. ORAB — The Blanchester cross country teams competed Tuesday at the Jim Neu CC Invitational at Western Brown High School.

Emma Damewood was the top runner, placing 17th in the varsity girls race with a time of 15:37.78.

All races were contested over 3-kilometers.

Brett Bandow ran 12:29.43 for the BHS boys and placed 19th in the varsity race.

Alayna Davenport was the top junior high runner for Blanchester.

SUMMARY

Sept 8, 2020

Jim Neu CC Invitational

HS Boys (92 runners)

1, Caleb Ware (WB) 11:05.37; 19, Brett Bandow (BL) 12:29.43; 33, Nick Musselman (BL) 12:59.66; 44, Drew Wyss (BL) 13:21.21

HS Girls (52 runners)

1, Natalie Rice (WB) 12:30.33; 17, Emma Damewood (BL) 15:37.78; 22, Aubrey Stevens (BL) 16:18.7

MS Girls (75 runners)

1, Elizabeth Cahall (Geo) 14:24.11; 36, Alayna Davenport (BL) 19:18.89; 72, Kaci Grillot 26:29.7

MS Boys

1, David Flandermeyer (Bat) 11:51.42. Blancheser did not have any runners in this race