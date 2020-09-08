Posted on by

EC celebrates seniors with a 3-0 win


East Clinton seniors, from left to right, Gracie Boggs, Gracie Evanshine, Alexis Rolfe, Katrina Bowman, Jericka Boggs, Lanie Clark, and Lauren Hadley

East Clinton seniors, from left to right, Gracie Boggs, Gracie Evanshine, Alexis Rolfe, Katrina Bowman, Jericka Boggs, Lanie Clark, and Lauren Hadley


Submitted Photo

LEES CREEK — On senior night, East Clinton dispatched Blanchester in three sets 25-10, 25-21, 25-19 Tuesday in SBAAC National Division volleyball action.

“It was senior night and I was able to only play our seven seniors,” EC coach Sarah Sodini said. “They did an awesome job. It was a great day to celebrate them.”

Katrina Bowman had 13 aces, seven kills, six assists and six digs. Gracie Evanshine finished with an ace, a kill, a block and four digs. Gracie Boggs totaled an ace, three kills, four blocks and four digs.

Jericka Boggs chipped in four kills, 10 assists and four digs. Lauren Hadley contributed four kills and two digs. Lanie Clark had three kills and 12 digs. Alexis Rolfe posted two aces and three digs in the win.

East Clinton seniors, from left to right, Gracie Boggs, Gracie Evanshine, Alexis Rolfe, Katrina Bowman, Jericka Boggs, Lanie Clark, and Lauren Hadley
https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2020/09/web1_ecseniors.jpgEast Clinton seniors, from left to right, Gracie Boggs, Gracie Evanshine, Alexis Rolfe, Katrina Bowman, Jericka Boggs, Lanie Clark, and Lauren Hadley Submitted Photo