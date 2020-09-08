EC celebrates seniors with a 3-0 win

LEES CREEK — On senior night, East Clinton dispatched Blanchester in three sets 25-10, 25-21, 25-19 Tuesday in SBAAC National Division volleyball action.

“It was senior night and I was able to only play our seven seniors,” EC coach Sarah Sodini said. “They did an awesome job. It was a great day to celebrate them.”

Katrina Bowman had 13 aces, seven kills, six assists and six digs. Gracie Evanshine finished with an ace, a kill, a block and four digs. Gracie Boggs totaled an ace, three kills, four blocks and four digs.

Jericka Boggs chipped in four kills, 10 assists and four digs. Lauren Hadley contributed four kills and two digs. Lanie Clark had three kills and 12 digs. Alexis Rolfe posted two aces and three digs in the win.