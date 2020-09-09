Tigers hand Ladycats 4-0 defeat in girls soccer

BLANCHESTER — A three-goal second half outburst led Bethel-Tate to a 4-0 win over Blanchester Tuesday in girls soccer action at Barbour Memorial Field.

The SBAAC National Division loss leaves Blanchester at 0-3 overall and 0-3 in National game.

Bethel-Tate is 3-2 overall, 2-2 in the conference.

The Tigers a 1-0 lead at halftime then scored early in the second half. BT scored its final goal with just over a minute to play in the match.

Coach Kristina White said the Ladycats are fighting through injuries and suffered two more against Bethel-Tate.

Blanchester had four shots on goal. Coach White said Josie Wilson had 10 saves in goal with Olivia Potts also recording numerous great saves on the defensive line.

Lana Roy played well, “full of heart and continued to let her leadership skills shine through,” White said.