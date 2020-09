BLANCHESTER — The Blanchester boys soccer team dropped an 8-2 decision Tuesday to Bethel-Tate in SBAAC National Division soccer action at Barbour Memorial Field.

The loss puts the Wildcats at 0-4 in the division and 0-5 overall. The Tigers are 3-1 in the National and 4-1 in all matches.

Carter Stevens and Reagan Burch scored the BHS goals with Jacob Haun recording a pair of assists.