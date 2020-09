GOSHEN — With six players scoring goals, the Clinton-Massie girls soccer team defeated Goshen 6-3 Tuesday in SBAAC American Division action at Jim Brown Stadium.

Coach Logan Madrigal said she was pleased with the way her team kept its composure when momentum switched during the game and how it found a way to win.

Miranda Crawford, Ella Mefford, Aiden Eades, Marina Feldhaus, Abby Steed and Nora Voisey scored the Massie goals.