ADAMS TOWNSHIP — Clinton-Massie and Goshen tied 1-1 Tuesday in SBAAC boys soccer action at Frank Irelan Field.

The Falcons are 0-1-2 this season with all three matches against SBAAC rivals.

The Warriors are 3-0-1 in all matches and 2-0-1 against the American.

Sam Binau had the Massie goal.

Jedd Horner played well, coach Julio Madrigal said, and recorded a save on a penalty kick.