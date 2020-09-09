Romer boots Hurricane to 3-2 win over Lions

NEW RICHMOND — Two second half goals by Jacob Romer, including one with five seconds to play, lifted Wilmington to a 3-2 win over New Richmond Tuesday in SBAAC American Division boys soccer action.

The Hurricane is 4- on the year, 3-0 in the American. The Lions are 1-1-1 in conference play and 2-3-1 in all matches.

“Our players showed their true character by having to play from behind most of the (match),” WHS coach Imad El-Macharrafie said. “They never quit and we learned a lot about how our kids will handle adversity going forward.”

New Richmond led 1-0 before Brady Vilvens scored his league-leading 10th goal of the season with Caleb Macias recording his league-best sixth assist.

The Lions grabbed a 2-1 lead in the second half before Romer scored twice, the first with Vilvens getting credit for the assist.

“Jacob crushed the ball toward the goal and it bounced off multiple New Richmond players before finding the back of the net,” El-Macharrafie said.