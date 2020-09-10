Blan MS football picks up first win

The Blanchester Middle School football team defeated Goshen 40-0 Wednesday night.

The young Wildcats are 1-2 on the year.

Michael Mulvihill was 5 for 6 passing for 177 yards and two touchdowns. He also had 48 yards rushing with a touchdown. Peyton Hopkins had a 62 yard touchdown run. Zach Musselman had a 10 yard rushing TD, an 88-yard receiving touchdown and a 70-yard punt return touchdown.

Caleb Sears caught one pass for 12 yards and Bryce Burress had a 30-yard reception. Dameon Williams caught two passes for 47 yards and a TD.

In all, Blanchester had more than 300 yards of total offense. The BMS defense held Goshen to less than 100 yards and forced two turnovers, coach Dan Peters said.