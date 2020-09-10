11-under wins Community golf outing

The team of Dick Mitchener, Clarence Cross, Jim Jones and Bill Ross shot what is believed to a record 11-under par 25 Thursday in winning the Community Golf League outing at the Elks 797 Golf Course.

The winners birdied Nos. 2 and 8 and recorded birdies on Nos. 1, 3, 4, 5, 6, 7 and 9.

The rest of the field:

• 28: Doggie Anderson, Rocky Long, Gary Bishop.

• 28: Kenny Hill, Keith Hill, Mike Gross, D. Bullock.

• 30: Gary Schrader, Herb Johnson, Carl Wright, Rusty Smethwick.

• 31: Mike Hubbell, Jim Luck, Steve Olinger, French Hatfield.

• 34: Gary Newbry, Pete Fentress, Don Sicurella, Ed Farley.