EC maintains National top spot

LEES CREEK — East Clinton kept pace atop the SBAAC National Division with a 25-13, 25-21, 25-9 win over Felicity Thursday night.

East Clinton is 6-1 overall and 4-0 in the division. Going in to play Thursday, Williamsburg also was unbeaten in the National at 2-0.

“We played very slow and had a lot of service errors, but despite that, the girls pulled off the win,” EC coach Sarah Sodini said.

The coach said Gracie and Libby Evanshine hit well at the net while Katrina Bowman and Kelsi Lilly worked well together.

Bowman finished with an ace, a kill, a dig and 11 assists while Lilly had two kills. Gracie Evanshine had four aces, six kills and four digs. Gracie Boggs totaled an ace and a kill. Kami Whiteaker had two kills. Jericka Boggs contributed four aces, seven assists and three digs.

Libby Evanshine had three aces, 11 kills, an assist and five digs. Mckenzie Pence had an assist while Lauren Hadley finished with a dig. Lanie Clark had a kills and six digs. Lydia Kessler chipped in with a dig while Alexis Rolfe had an ace and a dig.