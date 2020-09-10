EC junior varsity takes two from Felicity

LEES CREEK — The East Clinton junior varsity volleyball team defeated Felicity 25-17, 25-18 Thursday night.

Trinity Bain had five good serves, an ace, a dig, two good passes and a perfect pass. Eryn Bowman had a good serve, one block, one good pass and one perfect pass. Jordan Collom finished with five good serves, four aces, three kills, nine set assists, three digs, two good passes and a perfect pass.

Jozie Jones had two good serves, an ace, two kills, a dig and a good pass. Cadence Howard had a kill and a dig. Bryston Roach had a kill. Lauren Runyon had a good serve, two kills, a perfect pass and a good pass. Aubrie Simpson chipped in with two digs. Jenna Stanley had a perfect pass.

Lauren Stonewall totaled three good serves, an ace and four kills. Savannah Tolle had seven good serves, an ace, two digs, two perfect passes and a good pass. Megan Tong had five good serves, three aces, four kills, five assists, a dig, four perfect passes and three good passes. Regan Walker had two perfect passes.