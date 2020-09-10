Massie sits atop American volleyball with 5-set win

ADAMS TOWNSHIP — On senior night, the Clinton-Massie volleyball team defeated Goshen in a five-set thriller 21-25, 25-23, 17-25, 25-14, 15-5 in SBAAC American Division action at the Lebanon Road gym.

“We struggled at times but seemed to always come together and get the job done,” CM coach Stephanie Reveal said. “It was a great match to pull out the win on. Courtney Fisher, Natalee Hillman and Kinsey Beam had a great match, not taking anything away from any of the other girls.”

The battle of the American top spot puts the Lady Falcons on top at 3-0, 5-3 overall. Goshen is 2-1 in the league and 3-3 overall.

Massie seniors are Kennedy Thompson, Cadin Reveal and Courtney Fisher.

Thompson had four kills, 34 assists, three aces and 16 digs. Reveal had 19 kills, two assists, four aces, 19 digs and four blocks. Fisher had six digs.

Beam finished with 12 kills, an assist, two aces, 13 digs and a block. Hillman had four kills, three assists, two aces, 22 digs and a block. Cailyn Crain had two kills and two aces.

Mackenzie Peters had eight kills and three blocks. Holly Young chipped in with an assist and 19 digs.