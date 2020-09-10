WHS boys soccer wins battle of unbeatens

CHILLICOTHE — In a battle of unbeatens, Brady Vilvens hat trick helped Wilmington defeat Unioto 3-1 Thursday in non-league action.

The Hurricane is 5-0 on the year while Unioto is now 5-1.

Wilmington found the back of the net first when Matthew Butcher beat the Unioto defense and assisted Vilvens on a goal just 37 seconds in to the match.

After Unioto tied the match late in the first half, Wilmington regained the lead on another Vilvens goal, his 12th of the season.

Vilvens added a third goal late in the match.