Massie girls drop 4-1 match to WB

ADAMS TOWNSHIP — The Clinton-Massie tennis team dropped a 4-1 decision Thursday to Western Brown in SBAAC American Division action on the CM courts.

Vanessa Asher posted the first singles victory of the season for the Lady Falcons with a 6-3, 6-2 triumph over Madison Kirk at first singles. Asher had to move in to the No. 1 singles spot because of injury.

“Vanessa had great focus this match and the best ball placement that she has had all season,” CM coach Julie Kirby said. “It was a well-played match and a well-deserved win.”

Ella Mefford and Mikayla Wonderly are a new doubles pairing, Kirby said, and they won the first set but lost in three.

“This pair shows a lot of promise for future matches,” said Kirby.

SUMMARY

Sept 11, 2020

@Clinton-Massie

Western Brown 4 Clinton-Massie

Singles

1: Vanessa Asher won 6-3, 6-2

2: Sierra Reese was defeated 2-6, 0-6

3: Elle Dunham was def 6-3, 4-6, 5-7

Doubles

1: Ella Mefford, Mikayla Wonderly were def 6-4, 4-6, 3-6

2: Emma Everitt, Kate Ceska were def 2-6, 3-6