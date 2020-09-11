Week 3 Final: Clinton-Massie 86, Western Brown 54

MT. ORAB — Western Brown lost a 77-61 shootout to New Richmond in Week 2.

No chance of anything similar happening against reigning power Clinton-Massie in Week 3, right?

Well, the Falcons won, 86-54, but it was a shootout. The Massie ground game won out over the Broncos air attack in a wild SBAAC American Division battle Friday at Kibler Stadium.

The 86 points is a school record for a single game, CM head coach Dan McSurley said.

“I’m glad we saw a game like that,” McSurley said. “We didn’t have an opportunity to play 7 on 7 all summer. We started with two strong running teams (Alter and Goshen) and had to prepare for those monsters like crazy.

“Then we had to prepare for the spread, hurry-up … they exposed us.”

Drew Novak, the sophomore sensation at quarterback for the Broncos, was 31-47 passing for 488 yards and six touchdowns.

“He’s a very good quarterback,” McSurley said. “They have talented receivers and their line did a good job keeping pressure off the quarterback.”

But the Falcons rushing attack was too much. Carter Frank ran for 234 yards and five touchdowns while Carson Vanhoose carried the ball for 232 yards and four touchdowns. Vanhoose also had an 85 yard kickoff return for a touchdown.

In all, with Colton Trampler rumbling 49 yards on a second half TD run, Massie went for 570 yards on the ground on 41 rushes. The offensive line of Brody Muterspaw, Lane Schulz, Joe Baughman, Colton Doyle, Garrett Vance and Dawson Conley.

“They couldn’t stop us,” McSurley said.

Vanhoose, as he has done all season, was electric for the Falcons. He rushed for two first half scores and had an 85 yard kickoff return for a touchdown. Carter Frank, his backfield running mate, was equally dominating, scoring three rushing TDs in the first half.

But it was a hail mary of sorts to end the first half by CM quarterback Kody Zantene that may havve been the difference.

Western Brown, led by sophomore quarterback Drew Novak, was in a 21-0 hole then battled back to make it 42-27 in the waning seconds of the first half. Massie went 50 yards in five plays, the final 23 yards on a Zantene to Gabe McDowell throw and hope pass in the corner of the end zone. McDowell went up like a basketball rebounder and came down with the ball to make it 49-27.

“And they get the ball to start the second half … that was a big play right there at the end of the half,” McSurley said.

In the second half, Massie scored on long runs up the middle, basically trying to run clock. Trampler had a 49 yard TD, Frank 47, Frank 58, Vanhoose 41 and Vanhoose 53.

SUMMARY

Sept 11, 2020

@Kibler Stadium

Clinton-Massie 86 Western Brown 54

CM^21^28^22^15^^86

WB^0^27^13^14^^54

First quarter

CM: Carson Vanhoose 6 yard run (Trevor McGuinness PAT) 10:07

CM: Carter Frank 6 yard run (Trevor McGuinness PAT) 4:53

CM: Carson Vanhoose 51 yard run (Trevor McGuinness PAT) 1:19

Second quarter

WB: Dylan Novak 17 yard pass from Drew Novak (PAT failed) 9:51

CM: Carson Vanhoose 85 yard kick return (Trevor McGuinness PAT) 9:40

WB: Logan Campbell 69 yard pass from Drew Novak (Evan Grimes PAT) 8:59

CM: Carter Frank 31 yard run (Trevor McGuinness PAT) 7:21

WB: Logan Campbell 10 yard pass from Drew Novak (Evan Grimes PAT) 4:15

CM: Carter Frank 10 yard run (Trevor McGuinness PAT) 1:27

CM: Gabe McDowell 23 yard pass from Kody Zantene (Trevor McGuinness PAT) 0:00

Third quarter

WB: Logan Campbell 34 yard pass from Drew Novak (Evan Grimes PAT) 10:39

CM: Colton Trampler 49 yard run (Trevor McGuinness PAT) 9:47

CM: Carter Frank 47 yard run (Colton Trampler run) 6:58

WB: Cade Chisman 1 yard run (Two point conversion failed) 1:17

CM: Carter Frank 58 yard run (Trevor McGuinness PAT) 0:24

Fourth quarter

WB: Dylan Novak 2 yard pass from Drew Novak (Grimes PAT) 4:23

CM: Carson Vanhoose 41 yard run (Kody Zantene run) 3:06

WB: Cade Chisman 25 yard pass from Drew Novak (Evan Grimes PAT) 0:47

CM: Carson Vanhoose 53 yard run (Trevor McGuinness PAT) 0:36

https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2020/09/web1_LOGO-cm-letter-6.jpg

By Mark Huber mhuber@wnewsj.com

Reach Mark Huber at 937-556-5765, via email mhuber@wnewsj.com or on Twitter @wnjsports

Reach Mark Huber at 937-556-5765, via email mhuber@wnewsj.com or on Twitter @wnjsports