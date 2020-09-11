Week 3 Final: Fayetteville 27, East Clinton 6

FAYETTEVILLE — Levi Wiederhold was the offensive star for Fayetteville Friday night as the Rockets defeated East Clinton, 27-6, in SBAAC National Division action.

With the victory, Fayetteville improves to 3-0 on the season, while the Astros fall to 0-3 on the year.

The Rockets junior quarterback threw a pair of passing touchdowns, and rushed for a pair of scores to carry the Rocket offense.

Wiederhold completed the first scoring drive with a 10-yard run with 2:33 to go in the opening quarter. Kendal Holden tacked on the extra point kick.

An Astro turnover led to the Rockets second score of the night, just before halftime, when Wiederhold connected with Blake Coffman on a 16-yard throw. This time, the PAT failed, and the Rockets took a 13-0 lead at halftime.

East Clinton got on the scoreboard thanks to a fumble recovery in Fayetteville’s opening series of the second half. Quarterback Jared Smith took it in from 12 yards out. The PAT kick was blocked, making it a 13-6 contest.

Jayden Bradshaw was a defensive standout for the Rockets as he collected four interceptions on the night, including a one-handed catch in the end zone to halt a potential Astro scoring drive.

Fayetteville extended the lead to 19-6 late in the third quarter, when Wiederhold hooked up with Austin Attinger on an eight yard pass with 1:10 to go in the third quarter. The Rockets failed on a two-point conversion attempt.

Wiederhold capped off his night of offensive heroics with a final touchdown run at the 2:27 mark of regulation, and the two-point conversion by Hunter Jester closed out the scoring.

