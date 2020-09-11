Week 3 Final: Wilmington 21, Goshen 14

GOSHEN – Wilmington ended a four-game SBAAC American Division losing streak Friday by beating Goshen for the first time since entering the league in 2017, 21-14 at Jim Brown Stadium on Goshen’s Homecoming.

“To get a conference win against a team like Goshen that has had success since we’ve been in the league, is huge for us moving forward,” WHS head coach Scott Killen said. “What this game also represents is where we are right now, both in what we need to work on, our flaws and being inconsistent. You saw we had drives where everything worked and we did everything right, and then we take our foot off the gas, have bad plays, miss some tackles or can’t score in the red zone.

“But at the end, you saw our growth and maturity, because we buckled down and got the stops we needed to. We kept swinging. We didn’t tuck tail.”

The Hurricane (2-0, 1-0) overcame three scoreless trips to the red zone by doing likewise to the Warriors (0-3, 0-2).

Goshen reached the Wilmington 13 with 1:53 left in the game looking to tie the game at 21 before Carter Huffman picked off a 4th-and-10 pass in the end zone.

Huffman also picked off Goshen’s Hail Mary heave in the end zone on the final play of the game.

Wilmington went through Goshen’s offense like a hot knife through butter on its first two possessions to build a 14-0 lead. Kendal France and Thad Stuckey busted up the middle to scamper 44 and 23 yards to paydirt, respectively.

Goshen tied the game at 14 on its first two possessions of the second half, both on quarterback keepers, one by starter Jack Webster for 55 yards and the other by Brice Brewer for nine yards while filling in for Brewer who got banged up the play before.

Wilmington tried to break the deadlock late in the third quarter but had its second blocked field goal of the evening.

The Cane got the game-winning score by forcing a Goshen three-and-out on the ensuing drive and then getting another one of those bursts up the middle for a touchdown and a 21-14 advantage early in the final period, this one by Thane McCoy from 39 yards.

SUMMARY

Sept 11, 2020

@Jim Brown Stadium

Wilmington 21 Goshen 14

W^14^0^0^7^^21

G^0^0^14^0^^14

First Quarter

WHS – France 44 run (Henry kick), 8:28.

WHS – Stuckey 23 run (Henry kick), 2:23.

Second Quarter

No scoring

Third Quarter

Webster 55 run (Newberry kick), 9:32.

Brewer 9 run (Newberry kick), 5:12.

Fourth Quarter

WHS – McCoy (Henry kick), 10:17.

By Shawn Robinson WNJ Sports Writer

Shawn Robinson covers high school sports for the News Journal. Follow him on Twitter @twinzdad01.

