Week 3 Final: Blanchester 42 Williamsburg 0

BLANCHESTER — Blanchester dominated all three phases of the game Friday night in a 42-0 win over Williamsburg at Barbour Memorial Field.

It started on the defensive side of the ball, as Williamsburg (0-3) only crossed midfield on a couple of occasions.

Blanchester chased junior quarterback Teddy Conley around in the first half and freshman quarterback Alex Irvin around in the second. With Blan shutting down the WHS running game, it was a long night for the two Williamsburg signal-callers.

“They came out with a freshman quarterback in the second half,” BHS head coach Jon Mulvihill said. “He’s going to be a really good player for them. Right now, he’s a freshman. In the future, they’re going to be pretty tough.”

Next, it was the BHS special teams that made big plays. Two Bryce Sipple punts were downed inside the 10, which eventually led to Blanchester touchdown drives. Bryan Bandow was perfect on the night in PAT kicks.

“Going into the game, we hadn’t had a game where we made all our extra points,” Mulvihill said. “That’s been a goal of ours all season. (Bryce) Sipple came up really big in the punt game. He had some really nice punts.”

After being a little out of rhythm in the first half, the BHS offense put the game away in the third quarter with three touchdowns. It was 35-0 at the end of three, and the running clock was on.

“Williamsburg came out and ran a little bit different look on defense and left some single coverage on the outside,” Mulvihill said. “We got guys behind them a couple times and completed the passes we didn’t complete in the first half.”

The win, coupled with Bethel-Tate’s 46-0 win over Clermont Northeastern, sets up a de-facto SBAAC National Division championship game in Bethel next Friday night.

“Next week, we’re going to have to clean everything up because Bethel is tough,” Mulvihill said. “We get a couple of players back next week. We’ll have a little different look for them that they haven’t seen. I’m looking forward to putting our best team out there and giving them our best shot.”

SUMMARY

Friday, Sept. 11, 2020

@Blanchester High School

Blanchester 42, Williamsburg 0

W^0^0^0^0^^0

B^7^7^21^7^^42

1st Quarter

B – Gage Huston 1-yard run (Bryan Bandow kick) 6:54

2nd Quarter

B – Colt Conover 15-yard pass from Brayden Sipple (Bandow kick) 7:39

3rd Quarter

B – Trenton Czaika 20-yard pass from Brayden Sipple (Bandow kick) 10:45

B – Gage Huston 2-yard run (Bandow kick) 8:07

B – Jacob Hamm 10-yard pass from Brayden Sipple (Bandow kick) 0:42

4th Quarter

B – Bryce Sipple 7-yard run (Bandow kick) 2:49

Photo by April Garrett https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2020/09/web1_FB3_BandowKick_0911ag.jpg Photo by April Garrett Photo by April Garrett https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2020/09/web1_FB3_Blan78_0911ag.jpg Photo by April Garrett Photo by April Garrett https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2020/09/web1_FB3_BlanFlag_0911ag.jpg Photo by April Garrett Photo by April Garrett https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2020/09/web1_FB3_BlanHandoff_0911ag.jpg Photo by April Garrett Photo by April Garrett https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2020/09/web1_FB3_BlanHuddle_0911ag.jpg Photo by April Garrett Photo by April Garrett https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2020/09/web1_FB3_BlanLine_0911ag.jpg Photo by April Garrett Photo by April Garrett https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2020/09/web1_FB3_BlanTackle2_0911ag.jpg Photo by April Garrett Photo by April Garrett https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2020/09/web1_FB3_ColtConover_0911ag.jpg Photo by April Garrett Photo by April Garrett https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2020/09/web1_FB3_GageHuston_0911ag.jpg Photo by April Garrett Photo by April Garrett https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2020/09/web1_FB3_LoganHeitzmann_0911ag.jpg Photo by April Garrett Photo by April Garrett https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2020/09/web1_FB3_RichardHeels_0911ag.jpg Photo by April Garrett

By Matt Sexton WNJ Sports Writer

Matt Sexton covers high school sports for the News Journal. Follow him on Twitter @MattSextonPxP.

Matt Sexton covers high school sports for the News Journal. Follow him on Twitter @MattSextonPxP.