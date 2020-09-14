Wilmington, Massie boys run at Little Miami

MORROW — The Wilmington High School boys cross country team finished eighth Saturday in the Little Miami Invitational 5k race.

Garrett Stoffer led the Hurricane by finishing 19th out of 89 runners with a time of 17:49.2.

In the open boys varsity race, Clinton-Massie’s Jacob Ryan ran 19:37 and was 9th while Bryce Hensley clocked 19:39 and finished 11th.

In the junior high boys open race, Sammy Burt of Wilmington’s Rodger O. Borror Middle School finished first out of 51 runners in 13:02.7.

The Massie middle school boys were eighth as a team in the main junior high school boys race. Danny Mefford was the top runner for the Falcons.

SUMMARY

Sept. 12, 2020

Little Miami XC Invitational

5k HS Boys

TEAMS

Lebanon 34 Oak Hills 67 Fairfield 86 Little Miami 102 Bellbrook 115 Monroe 148 West Clermont 188 Wilmington 230 Cincinnati Hills Christian Academy 270

INDIVIDUALS (89 runners)

1, William Zegarski (LM) 15:25.9; 19, Garrett Stoffer (W) 17:49.2; 60, Tyler Preston (W) 19:46.3; 69, Noah Geggie (W) 20:25.3; 75, Tony Wilens-Mabry (W) 21:34.8; 79, Oliver McDermott (W) 22:03.1; 80, Conner Walters (W) 22:25.1; 81, Brandon Walters (W) 23:16.4; 87, Peyton Keniston (W) 25:57.2; 88, Ben Blake (W) 26:20.6

5k HS Boys Open (117 runners)

1, Alex Schmidt (OH) 18:40.3; 9, Jacob Ryan (CM) 19:37.3; 11, Bryce Hensley (CM) 19:39.7

3k JH Boys (71 runners)

1, Nathan Cochran (Leb) 11:31.4; 42, Danny Mefford (CM) 14:25; 45, Trent Bennett (CM) 14:31.3; 58, Carson McDowell (CM) 15:55; 59, Jace Fallis (CM) 15:56.5; 61, Mack Hensley (CM) 16:19.9

3k JH Boys Open Race (51 runners)

1, Sammy Burt (W) 13:02.7