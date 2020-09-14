MORROW — Wilmington and Clinton-Massie competed Saturday in the Little Miami Invitational girls cross country races Saturday.
Sophie Huffman was 23rd in the varsity girls race, clocking a 21:41.3.
In the girls open race, Emma Muterspaw of Clinton-Massie was sixth in 23:48.2
In the junior high races, Malea Beam was Massie’s top runner and the young Falcons were seventh as a team.
Sara Weller was the top runner for the Wilmington junior high school girls.
SUMMARY
Sept. 12, 2020
@Little Miami Invitational
5k HS Girls
TEAMS
INDIVIDUALS (75 runners)
1, Faith Duncan (Leb) 18:41; 23, Sophie Huffman (W) 21:41.3; 28, Madilyn Brausch (W) 22:21.5; 72, Shannon O’Boyle (W) 29:19; 75, Alice Clair (W) 36:27.8
5k HS Girls Open (98 runners)
1, Sarah Hartman (Leb) 22:49.2; 6, Emma Muterspaw (CM) 23:48.2
3k JH Girls
TEAMS
Oak Hills 47 Lebanon 60 Loveland 61 Monroe 97 Little Miami 139 West Clermont 164 Clinton-Massie 186
INDIVIDUALS (70 runners)
1, Ava Heitmeyer (Mon) 12:47.5; 14, Malea Beam (CM) 14:06.4; 43, Nyah Migal (CM) 16:03; 47, Dakota Cartner (CM) 16:19.9; 50, Georgia Black (CM) 16:31.9; 54, Riley Blom (CM) 17:38.6; 58, Ellie Smith (CM) 18:16.6; 65, Shelby Robinson (CM) 19:42.3
3k JH Girls Open Race (62 runners)
1, Reagan Jones (Lov) 14:51.3; 22, Sara Weller (W) 16:53; 50, Mia Hollingsworth (W) 19:18; 54, Jasmine Labar (W) 19:57.2