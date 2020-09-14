WHS drops first-ever match with Valley View

WILMINGTON — In the first meeting with Valley View, the Wilmington High School tennis team was defeated 3-2 in non-league play Monday on the WHS courts.

The Hurricane is 6-6 on the season.

“This was a nice chance to rest our top three players and make some room on the singles courts for Emma (Lewis), Chandni (Sharma), and Gracie (Conger). It was kind of fun to mix up our lineup in our first ever match with Valley View.”

Sharma and Conger posted singles wins for WHS.

SUMMARY

Sept 14, 2020

@Wilmington HS

Valley View 3, Wilmington 2

Singles

1: Emma Lewis was def by Laura Price 0-6, 0-6

2: Chandni Sharma def Reagan Strader 6-1, 6-4

3: Gracie Conger def Mallory Roseberry 6-1, 6-0

Doubles

1: Ella Zeigler, Josie Heys were def by Olivia Eck, Cyerra Pemberton 3-6, 0-6

2: Rory Housh, Avni Patel were def by Harley Goins, Ana Ponder 2-6, 3-6