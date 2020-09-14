BHS seniors honored with 4-1 win over WB

BLANCHESTER — A trio of seniors were honored Monday as the Blanchester tennis team celebrated senior night with a 4-1 win over Western Brown in non-league action on the BHS courts.

Blanchester is now 12-2 on the year. Western Brown is 5-10.

“It seems strange to have senior night so early in the season, but that’s the way things go in this strange year,” BHS coach Matt Sexton said. “I’m so proud of Taylor (Bradley), Ashleigh (Osborn) and Lily (Collins) for all the hard work they’ve put in.

Taylor has been the anchor of our first doubles for two years and she’s really playing well right now. Ashleigh and Lily had a tough opponent on this night, but they have worked so hard to make themselves and their teammates better throughout the season and their careers. All three of them should be proud of the work they’ve put in and the legacy they’ll leave behind.”

SUMMARY

Sept. 14, 2020

@Blanchester High School

Blanchester 4 Western Brown 1

Singles

1: Maddy Coyle (B) d. Madison Kirk 6-0, 6-1

2: Grace Irwin (B) d. Liv Cunningham 6-1, 6-0

3: Annie Trovillo (B) d. Sydney Jackson 6-1, 6-2

Doubles

1: Taylor Bradley, Rianna Mueller (B) d. Cassidy Luttrell, Haylee Steele 6-2, 6-4

2: Brooklyn Miller, Shyla Burson (W) d. Ashleigh Osborn, Lily Collins 6-0, 6-2