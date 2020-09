ADAMS TOWNSHIP — Led by Dakota Gasaway, the Clinton-Massie boys golf team posted a season-best total in winning over Lynchburg-Clay Monday at Majestic Springs Golf Course.

Gasaway had a one-over par 36 and the Falcons had a 168 total, he lowest score of the year for Massie.

Braden Eversole had a 42 for the Mustangs.

Also for Clinton-Massie, Michael Moritz had a 41 and Ethan Johnson came in at 44. Clay Carroll and Logan Miller were next at 47 each. Cam Morgan had a 54.