BLANCHESTER — The Blanchester High School girls soccer team was defeated by Fayetteville 1-0 Monday in a non-league match at Barbour Memorial Field.

The Lady Rockets scored in the 10th minute but the BHS defense “was able to stay strong rest of the game,” coach Kristina White.

Josie Wilson had seven saves in goal for BHS.

White said her Ladycats (1-5-1) controlled the ball the entire second half but were unable to get any shots to the back of the net.