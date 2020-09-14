Wildcats notch first win over Rockets 6-0

BLANCHESTER — Zach West posted his first shutout of the season and the Blanchester High School boys soccer team defeated Fayetteville 6-0 Monday in a non-league match at Barbour Memorial Field.

The win was the first of the season for BHS and head coach Benny Spirk.

“The boys put it all together, both defensively and offensively,” Spirk said. “Tonight was a complete team effort and I’m very proud of them. We are looking to build off this win going forward.”

Reagan Burch had a three-goal hat trick for the Wildcats. Taylor Cochran, Carter Stevens and Colton Wilson also scored for Blanchester.

Assists were recorded by Stevens, Shane Akers, Hunter Hartmann and Jacob Haun.