Lilly and the Massie girls in SBAAC hardware

GOSHEN — Clinton-Massie put an exclamation point on its third-straight SBAAC girls golf championship Tuesday at the league’s 18-hole closing event.

At Eagles Nest Golf Course, the Lady Falcons topped the field by 13 strokes and finished 115 shots ahead of second place Goshen.

Wilmington’s Lilly Middleton earned league player of the year honors as a wire-to-wire leader among SBAAC individuals.

Middleton had an 81 on Tuesday and finished one shot back of tournament medalist Hailey Stagemann of Clermont Northeastern.

Clinton-Massie’s Taylor Anderson was third in the tournament on Tuesday and finished third overall in the season-long standings, 24 shots behind Middleton.

Abby Schneider of CM was a second team player as was Wilmington’s Katie Murphy.

Maggie Matthews of East Clinton had a 104 on Tuesday, the best score for the Lady Astros.

Middleton had a 78 in the league’s season opening event at Eagles Nest, which allowed her to build a seven-shot lead over Stagemann. The WHS junior never trailed in the standings.

She replaces Clinton-Massie’s Gabby Woods who was a three-time SBAAC player of the year.

Middleton was runnerup to Woods as a freshman and sophomore, finally taking the SBAAC top spot after Woods graduation.

While Middleton had the pressure of being the clear-cut favorite in player of the year honors, the Massie girls were not. At least in the mind of their coach.

Tim McGraw said he believed his team could win a third straight title but Goshen, New Richmond and Clermont Northeastern were teams they’d need to overcome.

After the season-opening 18-hole event, also at Eagles Nest, the Lady Falcons never looked back. They shot 411 and led CNE by 29 shots, Goshen by 33 and New Richmond by 47.

McGraw said his team gained so much confidence with the opener, knowing they could win the championship without Woods leading the way. Anderson, Schneider and Spurlock played well enough week in and week out to allow Massie to coast to the title by a comfortable margin.

SUMMARY

Sept 15, 2020

SBAAC Girls

Golf Tournament

@Eagles Nest Golf Course

TEAMS

Clinton-Massie 394, Goshen 407, Clermont NE 423, Wilmington 425, New Richmond 427, East Clinton 473

INDIVIDUALS

BHS: Zoey Hupp 115

CM: Taylor Anderson 87, Abby Schneider 94, Pearl Spurlock 101, Elle Paul 117, Ella McCarren 132, Lucy Payne 112

CNE: Hailey Stagemann 80, Sadie Hoeppner 95, Therese Urling 114, Gena Beebe 134

EC: Maggie Matthews 104, Gretchen Boggs 130, Kamille Helsel 129, Jordan Collom 115, Madison Frazier 125

GO: Brooke Reeves 91, Julia Matthewson 111, Skylar Reeves 99, Julia Allgeyer 109, Layla Oehler 111, Grace Belcher 129, Kasinda Fellers 116, Jackie Ellerman 107, Mekenna Smallwood 106, Kyleigh Campbell 123

NR: Emily Fischer 97, Mackenzie Gammon 108, Lily Adams 107, Laney Ringhand 129, Makenzie Bene 117, Lindsey Fischer 115, Marissa Deatley 127

WHS: Lilly Middleton 81, Katie Murphy 98, Reagan Reece 137, Carsyn Custis 109

Middleton, Massie girls take top honors in SBAAC girls golf