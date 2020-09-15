Huffman tops field at Bellbrook XC Inv.

BELLBROOK — Sophie Huffman topped the 63-runner field Tuesday at the Bellbrook XC Invitational girls race.

The WHS sophomore clocked in at 21:27.1, a total of 15 seconds ahead of the race runnerup.

On the boys side, Garrett Stoffer of WHS was third out of 97 runners in 18:24.9. As a team, the Hurricane boys were fourth overall.

SUMMARY

Sept 15, 2020

@Bellbrook XC Invitational

Boys Results

Leesburg 43 Alter 45 Bellbrook 84 Wilmington 91 Carroll 106 Yellow Springs 161

Individuals (97 runners)

1, Cohen Frost (Leesburg) 16:54.9; 3, Garrett Stoffer (W) 18:24.9; 7, Tyler Preston (W) 19:11.5; 17, Noah Geggie (W) 20:35.8; 34, Oliver McDermott (W) 21:25.7; 41, Tony Wilens-Mabry (W) 21:46.1; 47, Conner Walters (W) 22:11.2; 76, Brandon Walters (W) 24:45.6; 79, Peyton Keniston (W) 25:15.2; 81, Ben Blake (W) 25:32.7

Girls Results

Bellbrook 25, Alter 51, Dominion Academy 90 Carroll 94 Leesburg 109

Individuals (63 runners)

1, Sophie Huffman (W) 21:27.1; 5, Madilyn Brausch (W) 22:32.5