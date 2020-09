ADAMS TOWNSHIP — The Clinton-Massie girls soccer team tied Batavia 1-1 Tuesday in SBAAC American Division competition.

The loss leaves the Lady Falcons in a first place tie with Western Brown in the American at 3-0-1. Massie is 3-2-1 in all matches.

Batavia is 1-1-2 in the American Division.

Marina Feldhaus scored the only Clinton-Massie goal.