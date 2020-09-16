A look at last week, season to date for SBAAC football

Here is a look at numbers from SBAAC football teams.

LAST WEEK

Wilmington 21 Goshen 14: The Hurricane ended a three-game SBAAC losing streak to the Warriors. Carter Huffman had a pair of interceptions to preserve the victory. A trio of rushing TDs — one each by Thad Stuckey (17-103), Kendal France (8-72), Thane McCoy (7-59) — led the offense which totaled 234 rushing yards. Goshen was able to move the ball on the ground — 254 yards on 38 attempts. Ashton Harris had 132 yards.

Clinton-Massie 86 Western Brown 54: This was a wild one. Clinton-Massie raced out to a 21-0 lead then watched as Western Brown battled back. Drew Novak of WB passed for 497 yards and six touchdowns. Logan Campbell caught 12 passes for 204 yards and three scores. The Massie rushing attack scored five touchdowns on 11 plays in the second half alone. Carter Frank and Carson Vanhoose combined for 453 yards and nine touchdowns on 30 attempts.

Blanchester 42 Williamsburg 0: Blanchester started slowly but a big third quarter paved the way to victory. Gage Huston had two rushing touchdowns and Brayden Sipple threw for three more scores. Blanchester had 143 yards on the ground on 27 attempts but Sipple was the leader with 49. No other player had more than 26 yards. Colt Conover had four tackles for loss and was the leading receiver with four catches for 60 yards and a touchdown.

Fayetteville 27 East Clinton 6: The Astros continue to struggle on offense, totaling just 93 yards. Glenn Peacock had 38 yards rushing on six attempts. Branson Smith caught three passes for 37 yards. Jared Smith had the only touchdown. Levi Wiederhold, the Rockets quarterback, passed for two touchdowns and ran for two more in the win. Hunter Jester went for 101 yards on the ground while Austin Attinger had 100 yards receiving. Jayden Bradshaw had four interceptions for Fayetteville. The Rockets had five interceptions in all. Brandon Zimmerman had a sack and fumble recovery for the EC defense.

Bethel-Tate 46 Clermont NE 0: Bethel-Tate’s Chris Long was at it again, tossing four touchdowns — three of them to Gauge Dunn. The Tigers defense was in full attack mode with five interceptions — Long collecting two of them on defense. The Clermont Northeastern offense struggled, rushing for just 27 yards on 12 attempts. Landon Amann threw five interceptions.

New Richmond 21 Sidney 7: Information on this game was not available as New Richmond did not submit statistics.

THIS SEASON

Here is a look at how SBAAC players compare for the season. To be fair, not every team submits its statistical information to the league’s website. New Richmond has not submitted its last two games, and the Lions offense has been very good.

So this is a look at statistics based only on what has been submitted.

PASSING: Drew Novak of Western Brown is 92-138 for 1,323 yards and 12 touchdowns.

Chris Long of Bethel-Tate is 56-109 for 750 yards and 8 TDs.

Brayden Sipple of Blanchester is 58-102, 720 yards, 9 TD.

Levi Weiderhold of Fayetteville is 46-77 for 559 yards and 9 TD. He has not thrown an interception this season.

Peyton Hibbard of Wilmington is 15-21, 192 yards, 1 TD in two games.

Kody Zantene of Clinton-Massie is 11-19 for 151, 1 TD.

RUSHING: Carson Vanhoose of CM is 37-474 (12.8 per carry average) with 10 TD. Teammate Carter Frank is 33-375 (11.4 average) with 10 TD.

Cade Chisman of Western Brown is 58-399 with 9 TD.

Ashton Harris of Goshen 45-271, 1 TD. Hunter Jester of Fayetteville 50-271, 1 TD. Jack Webster of Goshen 29-253, 3 TD.

Thad Stuckey of WHS 26-150, 1 TD in 2 games. Thane McCoy of WHS 14-144 (10.3 average) with 2 TD. Kendal France of WHS 10-93, 2 TD.

Gage Huston of BHS 36-109, 4 TD

RECEIVING: Logan Campbell of WB has 31-516 receiving for 5 TDs. Gauge Dunn of Bethel-Tate is 17-298, 5 TD. Gary Powell is 17-295, 4 TD. Damion Kistler of CNE has 12-289, 1 TD.

Bryce Highlander is Blanchester’s top receiver with 7-180, 2 TD. Branson Smith of East Clinton has 10-150.

SCORING: Vanhoose leads the way with 12 TDs while Chisman and Frank have 10 each. Jayden Bradshaw of Fayetteville is next with 6 TDs. Huston leads BHS with 5.

KICK SCORING: Trevor McGuinness of Massie has 23 extra points while Evan Grimes of WB has 19 PATs and 1 field goal (22 points). Bryan Bandow of BHS is next with 9 PAts. Parker Henry of WHS has 6 PATs.

QB SACKS: Phillip Davis of East Clinton leads with 5. Logan Pottorf of CNE 4.5, Blake Coffman of Fayetteville 3, Drew Hendrix of FHS 3. Darrick Perdue of WHS has 2 as does Conover of BHS.

FUMBLE RECOVERY: Cayden Clutter of Massie is the leader with 3. Hendrix of FHS has 2 and Brandon Zimmerman of EC has 2. Charley Hale, Brody Muterspaw of CM have 1, Davis of EC has 1 and Adam Frump of BHS has 1.

INTERCEPTIONS: Bradshaw of FHS has 4. Frump of BHS, Trenton Garen of East Clinton, Carter Huffman of WHS all have 2.

PUNTING: Trevor McGuinness of CM averages 39.8 on 6 punts. Bryce Sipple 34.9 on 11 punts. Henry of WHS 34.2 on 5 punts. Jared Smith of EC 32.8 on 14 punts.

