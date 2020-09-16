Week 4 Preview: East Clinton at Williamsburg

East Clinton football coach Steven Olds is not happy with his team’s 0-3 start.

And while Olds said his players aren’t doing exactly what they’re being coached to do, he knows a rugged schedule causes those mistakes to be magnified.

Williamsburg can feel East Clinton’s pain.

Both the Astros and the Wildcats are winless midway through a six-game regular season.

But they’ve played really good competition thus far. East Clinton foes are a combined 7-1. Williamsburg’s opponents are 7-0.

“It is evident from our film work on Saturday morning that we are not always doing what we are coached to do,” Olds said. “We can’t just go out there and do our own thing. Between that and the tough schedule, it is a recipe for where we are right now.”

Olds said the prospects for the remainder of the season are in the hands of the players.

“I told the boys that they will get out of this experience, whatever they put into it,” said Olds. “And that they need to decide what they want from this season and keep grinding.”

Williamsburg will conduct its homecoming festivities Friday night with East Clinton in town.

“It has been a struggle to this point in the season, but we have faith in our guys to turn this around,” Olds said. “We have rebounded from much harder situations than this, both on and off the field, and I believe that we will rebound from this situation as well.”

East Clinton lost to Fayetteville last week, 27-6.

“The good thing about last week is that we were able to hang around against a solid football team and we didn’t play anywhere near our best football,” said Olds. “The bad news is that we still are not playing our best football.”

Williamsburg likes to spread the field offensively and throws the ball quite a bit, Olds added.

East Clinton has dominated this series in recent years, winning 12 of the last 13 games dating back to Williamsburg’s 48-41 win during the 2001 season.

The Astros won last year 42-27 with the Wildcats winning in 2018, 40-10. Prior to that, EC won 11 straight while giving up just 42 points.

Reach Mark Huber at 937-556-5765, via email mhuber@wnewsj.com or on Twitter @wnjsports

