No. 5 Eaton overpowers Wilmington 5-0

WILMINGTON — Led by returning state qualifier Macy Hitchcock, Eaton defeated Wilmington 5-0 Wednesday in non-league tennis action at EHS.

Wilmington is 7-7 on the year. Eaton is 13-1 on the year.

Hitchcock, only a sophomore, defeated Wilmington’s Claire Burns 6-0, 6-0 to improve to 15-1 on the year.

Eaton’s other two singles players are also 15-1 on the year.

“Heads held high,” WHS coach Doug Cooper said. “It was a really good experience, especially for the singles players. They had to stretch their games and they competed.”

Emilee Pham of WHS won the only game of the day for the orange and black at third singles.

“Our kids were being forced to make plays they normally don’t have to make and, much of the time, they did,” Cooper said. “The big difference with a team like Eaton is our shots that would normally win a point in the SBAAC came back tonight as winners.”

SUMMARY

Sept 16, 2020

@Eaton High School

No. 5 Div. II Eaton 5, Wilmington 0

Singles

1: Claire Burns was def by Macy Hitchcock 0-6, 0-6

2: Jenna Taylor was def by Sophie Murphy 0-6, 0-6

3: Emilee Pham was def by Grace Murphy 1-6, 0-6

Doubles

1: Gracie Conger, Emma Lewis were def by Tess Murphy, Erika Wilkinson 0-6, 0-6

2: Avni Patel, Chandni Sharma were def by Anna Kramer, Haneet Kang 0-6, 0-6