EC reserves now 6-0 against National rivals

LEES CREEK — The East Clinton reserve volleyball team defeated Bethel-Tate 25-7, 25-10 Wednesday in SBAAC National Division action to improve to 6-0 in the conference.

Trinity Bain had a good serve and three digs. Eryn Bowman finished with three good serves, two aces, three digs and a perfect pass. Jordan Collom had eight good serves, two aces, four assists, a dig and a perfect pass.

Jozie Jones contributed four kills, two good serves, two aces and a block. Jenna Stanley and Regan Walker played tough at the net, coach Bob Malone said. Cadence Howard totaled two kills, two aces, a dig and a perfect pass.

Bryton Roach had three kills. Lauren Runyon had three good serves, two aces and a dig. Aubrie Simpson chipped in with a good serve, three digs and two perfect passes. Megan Tong had five kills, four good serves, five aces, four assists and a perfect pass.