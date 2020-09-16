EC’s ‘fun game’ good enough for 3-0 win over BT

LEES CREK — In relatively easy fashion, the East Clinton volleyball team defeated Bethel-Tate 25-7, 25-9, 25-16 Wednesday in SBAAC National Division competition.

“We had a lot fun this game,” EC coach Sarah Sodini said. “I was able to play girls in different positions. We ran some stacks and slides. It’s very fun to have a versatile team.”

East Clinton improves to 7-2 overall and 5-1 in the National Division.

Bethel-Tate is 1-11 overall, 0-6 in the division.

Sodini said Mckenzie Pence stepped up in the front row, with four kills and a dig. Kami Whiteaker and Libby Evanshine had good games, the coach said, combining for nine kills at the net. Whiteaker also had three aces and a dig while Evanshine had six aces, two assists and two digs.

Lydia Kessler had two digs and Lauren Hadley recorded an assist. Alexis Rolfe finished with an ace and four digs. Lanie Clark came up with four digs. Kelsi Lilly chipped in three kills at the net. Jericka Boggs had an ace, two kills, four assists and two digs. Gracie Boggs had an ace, a kill, a block and a dig. Gracie Evanshine had four aces, four kills and three digs. Katrina Bowman contributed three aces, three kills, 14 assists, a block and two digs.