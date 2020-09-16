Massie 3rd, WHS 4th in American golf tournament

GOSHEN — Clinton-Massie’s Dakota Gasaway finished second Wednesday in the SBAAC American Division boys golf championship at Eagles Nest Golf Course.

Gasaway had an 82, matching the score of Austin Hensley of Batavia. Jake Riffe of New Richmond was the tournament medalist with a 77.

Batavia won the tournament with New Richmond second, Clinton-Massie third and Wilmington fourth.

In the final team standings, Clinton-Massie was third overall while Wilmington finished fourth, 36 strokes back.

Dakota Gasaway of Massie was the lone first-team player from the county.

Brandon Conley and Brady Leathley of WHS were both second teamers as was Massie’s Michael Moritz and Ethan Johnson.

Riffe’s outstanding day pulled him into a tie with teammate Jackson Miller for overall individual honors for the American Division league season.

Moritz had an 84 in the tournament.

Dylan Cole led Wilmington on Wednesday with a 90 while Leathley finished with a 91.

SUMMARY

Sept 16, 2020

SBAAC American Division

Boys Golf Championship

@Eagles Nest Golf Course

Teams

Batavia 337, New Richmond 344, Clinton-Massie 347, Wilmington 368, Western Brown 384, Goshen 400

Individuals

BATAVIA (337) Ty Shepard 85, Luke Turner 84, Austin Hensley 82, Ethan Hensley 86, Isaac Bell 110, Josh Berger 93

CLINTON-MASSIE (347) Dakota Gasaway 82, Ethan Johnson 89, Michael Moritz 84, Clay Carroll 119, Logan Miller 92, Cam Morgan 95

GOSHEN (400) Brice Noland 99 Ethan Cox 107, Quentin Rice 94, Jackson Litzau 100, Tyler Herrera 134, Tim Bauer 112

NEW RICHMOND (344) Jackson Miller 85, Jake Riffe 77, Connor Fouss 88, Spencer Ast 101, Jack Nicoloff 94, Brady Merz 101

WESTERN BROWN (384) Kaden Huddle 86, Kellan Pinkerton 92, Hunter Bolender 102, Anthony Wright 107, Brady Williams 108, Kaden Patton 104

WILMINGTON (368) Brady Leathley 91, Brandon Conley 94, Dylan Cole 90, Braden Harmeling 93, Devon Snyder 95, Jaden Snyder 94