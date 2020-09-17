Goshen tops Wilmington, leads American

WILMINGTON — The Wilmington High School volleyball team was defeated by Goshen 25-22, 28-26, 25-16 Wednesday in SBAAC American Division play at Fred Summers Court.

Wilmington is 3-7 in all matches and 0-4 in the division.

Goshen and Clinton-Massie are tied for first in the American Division with 3-1 records. The Warriors are 6-3 overall.

Emily Self had nine kills, three aces and 28 digs for WHS. Jena Rhoads had two aces and nine digs. Banesa Morales finished with three kills, an assist, an ace and four digs. Sydney McCord had two kills, an assist, a dig and a block.

Chailyn Johns totaled 14 assists and 11 digs. Maura Drake chipped in with a couple of digs. Caroline Diels had 10 kills, 10 assists, an ace and 12 digs. Emily Butcher contributed three kills and four digs. Harlie Bickett had a kill, an ace and 25 digs. Vanessa Addison had a kill and three digs.