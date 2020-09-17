7-under 28 wins Community at Elks

The team of Gary Bishop, Herb Johnson, Don Sicurella and Jim Jones had an 8-under par 27 Thursday and won the Community Golf League outing at the Elks 797 Golf Course.

The winners had an eagle on No. 11 and birdies on Nos. 12, 13, 14, 15, 16 and 17.

Games for the day were won by Jim Jones, closest to the pin on No. 17; Steve Olinger, longest putt made No. 18; John Faul, longest drive from yellow tee No. 11; Rocky Long, longest drive red tee No. 13; Herb Johnson, longest putt made No. 15; and Harold Anderson, closest to pin red tee No. 12.

The rest of the field:

• 28: Gary Newbry, Kathy Keltner, Harold Anderson, Gary Schrader.

• 30: Dick Mitchener, Jim Luck, Fred Stern, Steve Olinger.

• 31: Clarence Cross, Carl Wright, Mark Hess, French Hatfield, Bill Ross.

• 33: Rocky Long, Rusty Smethwick, Mike Hubbell, Mike Gross.

• 33: Eric Keltner, Pete Fentress, Jim Doak, John Faul.