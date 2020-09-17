Red-hot Middleton not enough; WHS girls fall to Massie

WILMINGTON — Lilly Middleton was red hot Thursday in Wilmington’s 172 to 200 loss to Clinton-Massie in girls golf action at the Elks 797 Golf Course.

Middleton had a 3-under par 32, which included an eagle on No. 14.

“Lilly played a great round,” CM coach Tim McGraw said. “She really hit the ball well. It was fun to watch her and the other three girls in hat group. They all played exceptionally well.”

In the group with Middleton was teammate Katie Murphy who had a 44, and Clinton-Massie’s Taylor Anderson who had 40 and her teammate Abby Schneider who had a 41.

The scores were personal bests for Middleton and Murphy.

The 172 team total was a season best for the Lady Falcons.

“Played really consistent, outside a couple holes,” McGraw said of his CMHS squad. “Luci (Payne) is really starting to come along after her injury. Just another solid round for my girls.”

Other scores for Massie had Payne with 48, Pearl Spurlock with 43, Elle Paul with 50, Ella McCarren with 63.

For Wilmington, Carsyn Custis had a 55 and Reagen Reece shot 69.

https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2020/09/web1_golfgraphic-6.jpg