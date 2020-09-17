Cooper notches 100; WHS clinches share of American

NEW RICHMOND — Wilmington High School tennis coach Doug Cooper recorded the 100th win of his coaching career as his Lady Hurricane defeated New Richmond 5-0 Thursday in SBAAC American Division action.

With the win, Wilmington goes to 8-7 on the year, 8-0 in the American Division.

New Richmond is 4-9 overall, 3-4 in the division.

The win clinches at least a share of the American Division championship for the Lady Hurricane.

But Cooper winning the 100th match of his WHS girls tennis coaching career is the headline.

“I’ve been proud to coach a lot of great kids over the years,” he said. “And it has been a very rewarding experience. I owe a huge debt of gratitude to Steve Reed for encouraging me and mentoring me along the way.”

Cooper also believes the families of his players have had a part in his coaching success.

“I’ve also been blessed with amazing parent support over the years,” said Cooper. “It also was pretty special to coach my daughter and to see players play in college at both club and varsity levels.”

SUMMARY

Sept 17, 2020

@New Richmond High School

Wilmington 5, New Richmond 0

Singles

1: Claire Burns def Sophia Dragoo 6-0, 6-1

2: Jenna Taylor def Koryn Manning 5-2, retired

3: Emilee Pham def Emma Kussman 6-0, 6-0

Doubles

1: Emma Lewis, Chandni Sharma def Kylie Cornette, Colandra Farrell 6-2, 6-3

2: Gracie Conger, Ella Zeigler def Maddie Wells, Rebecca Holbrook 6-2, 6-1