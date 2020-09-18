Blanchester MS football grounds Rockets 40-8

The Blanchester Middle School football team defeated Clermont Northeastern 40-8 Wednesday to improve to 2-2 on the year.

Dameon Williams scored on a 65-yard run on the first play from scrimmage and the young Wildcats never looked back.

Zach Musselman had a 55 yard run in the second quarter and caught a 40-yard pass. Michael Mulvihill added a pair of rushing touchdowns. Williams had 84 yards and two touchdowns in all.

Mulvihill also threw for 62 yards and a score.

The Blanchester defense played well, coach Dan Peters said, giving the offense a short field on multiple occasions.

“These young men prepared all week and it showed,” Peters said. “They are really starting to get into a rhythm on both sides of the ball. The younger guys got plenty of snaps (in this game), which is imperative for their development. I couldn’t be more impressed by the way they played.”