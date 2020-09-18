Week 4 Final: New Richmond 35 Wilmington 14

WILMINGTON — New Richmond’s high-powered offense, led by quarterback Luke Lytle, defeated Wilmington, 35-14, Friday night at Alumni Field.

The state-ranked No. 8 Lions extend their unbeaten record to 4-0 on the year, while the Hurricane falls to 2-1 on the season.

Lytle was instrumental in all five of the Lions’ touchdowns, rushing for a pair of scores and passing for three others. He engineered a six-play, 65 yard drive on the opening series, ending with a two-yard rushing score at the 10:39 mark. His point after touchdown gave NR a 7-0 lead.

Wilmington had a big defensive series on the next Lions’ possession, when Brett brooks caused a fumble, and sophomore Josh Snell picked up the loose football and went 50 yards to paydirt. Parker Henry split the uprights to tie the score at 7-7.

The Lions came right back with a 15-yard scoring play as Lytle connected with Isaiah Bowman putting NR back on top, 14-7, at the end of the first quarter.

The teams battled for field position throughout much of the second quarter, before Wilmington was able to tie the game with just under 4:00 to play in the half. Hurricane quarterback Peyton Hibbard hit Jayden Tackett on a four-yard pass play with 3:57 showing. Henry’s PAT knotted the score at 14-all.

New Richmond was not to be denied in its next series as Lytle connected with Kadin Pollard on an eight yard scoring play with just seven seconds to play in the first half. Lytle’s PAT gave the Lions a 21-14 edge at halftime.

Wilmington miscues came back to haunt them in the third quarter, and the Lions capitalized to extend their lead. Bo Snider picked off an errant Hibbard throw at the 19, giving NR a short field to work with. Lytle and Pollard hooked up a second time for a touchdown at the 7:00 mark, as the Lions pulled ahead 28-14.

New Richmond defender Jack Moore intercepted Hibbard later in the quarter, giving the Lions another short field. This time, Lytle ran it in from eight yards out, and his fifth PAT kick made it a 35-14 advantage for New Richmond after three quarters.

Early in the fourth quarter, the Lions were driving for a possible sixth touchdown of the night, but the Hurricane’s Carter Huffman intercepted his pass in the end zone to stop the drive.

Next up for the Hurricane will be a road game as they face Western Brown in Mount Orab.

The game served as the Hurricane’s Homecoming contest for 2020, as the Homecoming court was recognized prior to kickoff. It also was Senior Night as the participants of the fall sports and marching band and their parents were recognized.

SUMMARY

Sept 18, 2020

@Alumni Field

New Richmond 35 Wilmington 14

NR^14^7^14^0^^35

W^7^7^0^0^^14

First Quarter

NRHS-Lytle, 2-yard run. Lytle PAT kick good at 10:39

WHS—Snell, 50-yard fumble recovery. Henry PAT kick good at 3:40

NRHS-Lytle pass to Bowman, 15-yards. Lytle PAT kick good at 1:32.

Second Quarter

WHS—Hibbard pass to Tackett, 4-yards. Henry PAT kick good at 3:57.

NRHS—Lytle pass to Pollard. Lytle PAT kick good at 0:07.

Third Quarter

NRHS-Lytle pass to Pollard, 8-yards. Lytle PAT kick good at 7:00.

NRHS—Lytle, 8-yard run. Lytle PAT kick good at 3:12.

Fourth quarter

No Scoring.

Photo by Gordon Cordell, Shades of Excellence Photography

By Bill Liermann WNJ Sports Writer

Bill Liermann covers college and high school sports for the News Journal. Follow him on Twitter @lierjet.

