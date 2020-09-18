Posted on by

Week 4 Final: Bethel-Tate 25, Blanchester 16


By Shawn Robinson - WNJ Sports Writer

BETHEL — Bethel-Tate pitched a second-half shutout, overcoming two turnovers, to down Blanchester 25-16 in a Southern Buckeye Conference National Division showdown Friday.

The Tigers (3-1, 3-0) led 19-16 at halftime and made its lone second-half score hold up, a back-breaking 16-yard touchdown pass on 4th-and-goal in the first minute of the fourth quarter.

Blanchester (3-1, 2-1) failed to chip away at the Tigers’ advantage after that thanks to a fumble, several fruitless drives and a five-minute Bethel-Tate drive late in the fourth quarter that yielded zero points but chewed valuable clock.

Scoring came in bunches in the first half.

The Tigers struck first with a Logan Owens 3-yard plunge at the 4:41 mark of the first quarter.

Blan answered on the ensuing drive when Brayden Sipple executed a beautiful play-action fake and hit Brody Rice in stride for a 23-yard TD pass.

BT answered likewise on its next drive with a 47-yard touchdown pass to Ethan Carter.

The Tigers led 13-7 after a quarter.

Blanchester got a safety off a bad BT snap through the back of the end zone at the 7:42 mark of the second quarter and a Colt Conover 6-yard TD run off a direct snap four minutes later to lead 16-13.

Again, Bethel-Tate answered to retake the lead, 19-16. It marched down the field after the Conover score, mostly on the legs of Mikey Molloy who capped the drive with a 6-yard TD run.

SUMMARY

Sept 18, 2020

@Bethel-Tate High School

Bethel-Tate 25, Blanchester 16

BL^7^9^0^0^^16

BE^13^6^0^7^^25

