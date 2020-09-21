Solid finishes for WHS cross country at Eaton

EATON — Wilmington High School cross country had several top finishes Saturday at the Eaton Invitational at Fort Saint Clair State Park.

Competing in the Varsity Girls 5k White Race, Sophie Huffman finished fifth out of 41 runners with a time of 21:27.5.

Joining Huffman to form a strong 1-2 punch, Madilyn Brausch was ninth in 22:25.9.

Alice Clair was 41st in 36:10.6 for WHS.

In the Varsity Boys 5k White Race, Garrett Stoffer was 11th out of 79 in 18:11.4.

Tyler Preston followed in 25th place with a time of 19:10.7, Josh Andrews was 29th in 19:25.8 and Noah Geggie was 37th in 20:39.9.

Also, Oliver McDermott was 38th in 21:07.8, Tony Wilens-Mabry 44th in 21:59.4, Conner Walters 47th in 22:03.6 and Brandon Walters 66th in 25:19.0.

In the junior high school boys race, Sammy Burt was 8th overall out of 69 runners. He finished in a time of 13:17.3.

Jeremiah Schlabach was 54th in 17:30.9.

On the girls junior high side, Sara Weller was 31st for Wilmington in 17:09.6 and Mia Hollingsworth clocked 18:27.4 and placed 36th.