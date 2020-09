SPRINGFIELD — Wilmington’s Lilly Middleton finished tied for second Saturday at the Jill Vanuch Memorial Golf Tournament at Reid Park South.

Middleton and Sydney Wesson of Ben Logan both shot 79s.

Amanda Ruminski of Lexington won the tournament with a 77.

katie Murphy had a 101 for WHS while Carsyn Custis shot a 118. Reagan Reese also played in the tournament for the Lady Hurricane.