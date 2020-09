GREEN TOWNSHIP — Led by Nathan Ellis, the East Clinton boys golf team defeated Blanchester 195 to 225 Monday at Snow Hill Country Club.

Ellis was the match medalist with a 6-over par 41 on the 2,835 yard layout.

Quinten Tolle and Dakota Collom had 51 for EC while Cooper Rack came in with 52.

For Blanchester, Brian Miller had a 44.

Also for the Wildcats, Andrew Osborn and Bryce Bandow shot 58s. Regan Grogg had a 65.