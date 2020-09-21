Clean Sweep: BHS first in all 5 courts at National tourney

WILMINGTON — For the first time in SBAAC National Division history, a team took first place on all five courts in the league tennis tournament.

Blanchester continued its domination of the National Division by sweeping each court and claiming a ninth league title in last 10 years.

“This was a pretty sweet day, no doubt,” BHS head coach Matt Sexton said. “I think my brother (assistant coach Michael Sexton) summed it up best. This was a very satisfying day. This was the culmination of a lot of hard work by all 11 of our girls and our coaching staff to get to this point. It is always a great feeling to win a league championship. To finish it off the way we did today says a lot for these kids. Our goal at the outset of the year season was to sweep our league matches and sweep all five courts at the league tournament.”

This is Blanchester’s 13th National Division tennis crown in all.

Grace Irwin (second singles) and Annie Trovillo (third singles) are both 16-1 against National rivals while Taylor Bradley and Rianna Mueller are 13-1 at first doubles and Maddy Coyle is 15-2 at first singles.

East Clinton’s Katie Carey and Emmy Chambliss were third at second doubles, defeating Felicity in the consolation final match.

“Both are first-year players and have been getting better all season,” EC coach Doug Stehlin said. “It was nice to see them have success today.”

Holly Bernard and Myah Anteck played well but fell in a two-and-a-half hour match to Bethel-Tate 7-6, 7-5.

For Blanchester, Coyle was the clear first singles winner and, in Sexton’s mind, the best in the league.

“Maddy likely clinched player of the year on her 16th birthday,” Sexton said. “We’ve still got a few things out there to wrap up before this season comes to an end.”

Sexton broke down each court.

“Maddy and Grace were very much in control,” he said. “Annie got tight in the latter stages of that match, but she blasted through the last three games to pull out the win. I’m so happy for all three of those girls for all the work they put in.

“First doubles was very business-like. They have really become a very good first doubles team for us. I’m so glad they were able to finish it off. The question has been if we could beat CNE at second doubles. I had tried two different pairings in league matches and we lost both. We went with Abbey (Irwin) and Maggie (Caldwell) and they played brilliantly. They stormed through their four sets to clinch all league honors.”

SUMMARY

Sept 21, 2020

SBAAC National Div.

Tennis Championship

Team Standings

Blanchester 45, Clermont Northeastern 33, Felicity 31, Bethel-Tate 20, East Clinton 10

First Singles

Semifinals

Maddy Coyle (B) d. Abby Bingamon (BT) 6-0, 6-0; Piper Blake (F) d. Alyssa Ferguson (CNE) 6-2, 6-4

Consolation

Ferguson d. Bingamon 6-4, 7-6(5)

Championship

Coyle d. Blake 6-3, 6-2

Second Singles

Semifinals

Grace Irwin (B) d. Makayla Yarger (BT) 6-0, 6-2; Mackenzie Turner (CNE) d. Emily Hardewig (F) 6-2, 6-1

Consolation

Hardewig d. Yarger 2-6, 6-4, 7-6(6)

Championship

Irwin d. Turner 6-1, 6-1

Third Singles

Semifinals

Annie Trovillo (B) d. Amberlee Gladwell (BT) 6-0, 6-0; Madison Turner (CNE) d. Ally Perry (F) 6-4, 6-1

Consolation

Perry d. Gladwell 7-5, 6-2

Championship

Trovillo d. Turner 6-2, 2-6, 7-5

First Doubles

First Round

Dylan Crabtree, Emma Wetzel (BT) d. Holly Bernard, Myah Anteck (EC) 7-6(9) 7-5

Semifinals

Taylor Bradley, Rianna Mueller (B) d. Crabtree, Wetzel 6-1, 6-2; Carly McClure, Tessa Ackerman (F) d. Abby Silvers, Hannah Newton (CNE) 4-6, 6-1, 6-4

Consolation semifinal

Silvers, Newton d. Bernard, Anteck 8-2

Consolation final

Silvers, Newton d. Crabtree, Wetzel 6-1, 6-3

Championship

Bradley, Mueller d. McClure, Ackerman 6-1, 6-3

Second Doubles

Semifinals

Lilly Braden, Zoe Moore (CNE) d. Katie Carey, Emmy Chambliss (EC) 6-2, 6-0; Abbey Irwin, Maggie Caldwell (B) d. Katie Jansen, Sophie Blake (F) 6-2, 6-1

Consolation

Carey, Chambliss d. Jansen, Blake 6-1, 6-1

Championship

A. Irwin, Caldwell d. Moore, Braden 6-1, 6-1

