Falcons begin short week with big win

ADAMS TOWNSHIP — Clinton-Massie ran for 536 yards and pounded Batavia from the start en route to a 70-14 Monday night in SBAAC American Division football action at Frank Irelan Field.

The win puts the Falcons at 4-0 on the year. Clinton-Massie is ranked No. 6 in this week’s AP Division IV football poll.

The Falcons will travel to New Richmond Friday night. Massie will be play the Lions on short rest. New Richmond is ranked No. 5 in the Division III poll.

Carson Vanhoose ran for 181 yards and four touchdowns on 11 rushing attempts.

Carter Frank had 142 total yards from scrimmage and scored three touchdowns. He also had two interceptions on defense.

Kody Zantene passed for two touchdowns — both to Dawson Conley — and ran for another.

Cayden Clutter and Bryce Scalf had four solo tackles each to lead the Massie defense.

SUMMARY

Sept. 21, 2020

@Frank Irelan Field

Clinton-Massie 70, Batavia 14

CM^21^35^7^7^^70

B^8^6^0^0^^14

First quarter

CM-Dawson Conley 4 yard pass from Kody Zantene (Trevor McGuinness PAT) 9:32

CM-Carter Frank 30 yard run (Trevor McGuinness PAT) 6:42

CM-Carter Frank 29 yard pass from Kody Zantene (Trevor McGuinness PAT) 2:50

B-Luke Scaggs 8 yard run (Jackson Byrd run) 1:24

Second quarter

CM-Carson Vanhoose 2 yard run (Trevor McGuinness PAT) 11:56

B-Mick Heckard 34 yard pass from Max Applegate (Pass failed) 11:15

CM-Carter Frank 53 yard run (Trevor McGuinness) 10:50

CM-Kody Zantene 37 yard run (Trevor McGuinness) 5:35

CM-Carson Vanhoose 4 yard run (Trevor McGuinness) 4:45

CM-Dawson Conley 25 yard pass from Kody Zantene (Trevor McGuiness) 2:34

Third quarter

CM-Carson Vanhoose 82 yard run (Trevor McGuinness) 6:19

Fourth quarter

CM-Gabe McDowell 13 yard run (Trevor McGuinness) 9:38

TEAM STATS

Clinton-Massie – 602 total yards (38-536 rushing; 4-4-0, 66 yards passing). Fumbles/Lost 0-0. Penalty/Yards 5-40

Batavia – 264 total yards (30-86 rushing; 14-27-1, 178 yards passing). Fumbles/Lost 1-1. Penalty/Yards 2-10

INDIVIDUALS

RUSHING: CM-Vanhoose 11-181, Frank 6-113, Zantene 4-51, B. Clutter 4-51, Maple 2-38, McDowell 4-29, Trampler 2-26, Hunter 3-26, Lamb 2-21. BAT-Applegate 7-35, Hellman 12-30, Scaggs 10-23

PASSING: CM-Zantene 4-4-0, 66 yards. BAT-Applegate 14-27, 178 yards

RECEIVING: CM-Frank 1-29, Conley 2-29, Euten 1-8. BAT-Heckard 6-80, Scaggs 3-65, Epps 2-24, Mentzel 1-12, Byrd 1-3, Myers 1-(-6)

DEFENSE: CM-C. Clutter 4 solo, Scalf 4 solo, Nsheiwat 4 solo, 2 TFL, Trampler 2 solo, 1.5 TFL, Zantene 3 solo, C. Hale 1.5 TFL, Frank 2 INT, Lamb 1 INT

Clinton-Massie's Shane Baker goes for a tackle against Batavia Monday night.

