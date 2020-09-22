Schram team shoots 58, wins 11th Sugartree Ministries golf outing

The team of John Schram, Joe Dixon, Randall Davis and Brady Snyder shot a 58 to win the 11th annual Sugartree Ministries / Your Father’s Kitchen / Joe’s Java golf outing Friday at Majestic Springs Golf Course.

Winners of the hole games were closest to the pin on No. 3 Rick Hollen, closest to the pin on No. 5 Andy Copeland, closest to the pin on No. 7 Chuck Noel and closest to the pin on No. 14 Bob Gillespie.

Platinum sponsors of the event were the Wilmington News Journal. Ground Systems, Bush Auto, Uetrecht Farms, Trusty Insurance, the Fraternal Order of Eagles, Family Tree Chiropractic and Wellness, Dave and Nancy Miller, Bob and Caroline Wagenseller, Fellowship of Praise.

Hole sponsors were JCS Fishing, Fellowship of Praise, First State Bank, Wilmington Church of God, Wilmington Presbyterian Church, Rome Jewelers, Pharmacy Design Group, Iron Horse Brigade, Southern Hills Community Bank, Merchants National Bank, People’s Bank, Wilmington News Journal.

Team results were:

• 59: Rick Benner, John Rutisell, Jeff Rutisell, Stan Benner

• 60: Trusty Insurance, Bob Hazelbaker, Curt Warner, Jeremy Adams, Bob Gillespie

• 62: Team Rudduck, Ron Rudduck, Andy Copeland, Dana Dunn, Steve Conley

• 62: Merchants Bank, Chad Beam, Nikki Custis, Rod Carruthers, Matt McFadden

• 62: Eagles 1, James Kirk, Matt Short, Derek Leon, Jamie Philpot

• 63: Presbyterian Church 1, Bruce Barrett, Ed Blohm, Marty Mason, Gary Bishop

• 64, Presbyterian Church 2, Dave Miller, Mark Hess, Steve Olinger, John Philp

• 64, Team Sodini, Michael Sodini, John Sodini, Thomas Sodini, Tony Haley

• 64, Team Dawson, Dave Dawson, Dave Fisher, Jim Wildred, James Coots

• 65, Team Uetrecht, Dan Uetrecht, Tyler Uetrecht, Bob Bauer, Gary Aujstadt

• 65, Team Clarksville, Ron Cordy, Jim Keeton, Doug Fisher, Bill Day

• 65, Team Lamb, Tony Lamb, Rick Good, Taylor Kropp, Rick Hollen

• 65, Team Williams, Mark Williams, Lori Williams, Rick Kneisel, Bud Lewis

• 66, Team Browning, Chris Browning, Luke Dell, Rick Dell, Dean Hall

• 67, First State bank, Scott Holmer, Josh Martin, Lauren Holmer, Doug Martin

• 68, Church of God, Rich Ball, Chris Cramer, Bill Fairs, Chuck Noel

• 69, Eagles 2, Tom Armstrong, Dauna Armstrong, Bill Kassinos, Denise Kassinos

• 70, Eagles 3, Bob Vanzant, Darrell Edwards, Randy McKamey, Richard Baker

• 71, Fellowship of Praise, Wendell Grey, Mike Collins, Ron Hubbard, Mark Gross

• 71, Faith Family Church, John Fitzpatrick, Shane Rhodehamel, Logan Lush, Jeremy Gunsaulies

• 71, Team Rome, Gary Rome, Ryan Page, Dirk Vondeylen, Russ Walker

