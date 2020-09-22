Lady G-Men blank Ladycats in SBAAC soccer 3-0

GEORGETOWN — The Blanchester girls soccer team was defeated by Georgetown 3-0 Tuesday in SBAAC National Division play at GHS.
Coach Kristina White said the Ladycats played a tough game but weren’t given many opportunities to score. Blanchester had two shots on goal.
The BHS defense “did a fantastic job working together and pulling offside multiple times,” White said.
Blanchester is 1-6 in the National Division and 1-7-1 overall.
