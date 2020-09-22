Massie volleyball loses fifth straight 3-0

MT. ORAB — The Clinton-Massie volleyball team lost its fifth straight match Tuesday to Western Brown 3-0 in SBAAC American Division competition.

“We have hit a rough patch and we can not finish sets,” CM coach Stephanie Reveal said. “We play so well in the beginning of sets and then just rock back on our heels.”

Massie is 5-8 overall and 3-2 in the American Division. The Falcons have lost seven of nine matches after a 3-1 start.

Kennedy Thompson had a point, 13 assists, an ace and two digs. Cadin Reveal finished with five points, 14 kills, an assist, two aces, three digs and three blocks. Kinsey Beam contributed two kills, two points and three digs.

Courtney Fisher had a dig. Natalee Hillman had 11 points to lead the team as well as four kills, six aces and five digs. Cailyn Crain had a kill and a dig.

Mackenzie Peters had three kills and two blocks. Breckin Harner had a kill, a dig and a block. Holly Young had two points and seven digs.